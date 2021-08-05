EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — When Rod Zapf was growing up in Guttenberg, Iowa, his grandfather built him a wooden boat with a 10-horsepower motor.
When Zapf turned 13, he and a friend took the boat up the Mississippi River to Lake Pepin in Minnesota — a distance of over 150 miles — for a two-week trip.
“No parents, no help, no anything,” said Zapf. “People along the way took care of us. I can’t remember what we did for money ... we fished, we cooked, we camped out.”
Now Zapf, 83, is continuing the tradition by building a wooden boat for his five grandchildren.
He and his wife, Mary, live in Manhattan Beach, Calif., but spend their summers on Frentress Lake in East Dubuque.
“It’s been very good ... to have him have an interest, because it keeps him younger,” said Mary, 74, laughing.
Zapf has lived a life on the water. He served in the U.S. Navy for 10 years, flying planes off aircraft carriers, before working 30 years as a pilot for Trans World Airlines.
He also raced boats competitively for years, many of which he built himself. Throughout his career, it was always in the back of his mind that he needed to build his grandchildren a boat once he retired.
Zapf started work on plans for the boat earlier this winter in California and began building in earnest once the couple arrived in Illinois in April.
Nearly every day, he can be found in his workshop, where he’s constructing the 12-foot wooden boat with many of the same tools that his grandfather and father once used. Some of the saws, hammers and clamps are between 50 and 80 years old.
“It’s meant a lot to me to use their tools,” he said, displaying a pair of clamps more than 100 years old that he uses frequently.
Zapf’s friend, Keith Langan, 80, is helping with the construction of the boat.
“I think he’s bringing the legacy along for one more generation,” he said. “It’s neat that he’s taking the time to do that and remembering what got him into boating.”
Langan, of Dubuque, described Zapf as a perfectionist — “which is a good thing when you’re building a boat,” he added, chuckling.
Zapf’s commitment to his craft was clear as he described how he spent days pouring boiling water over the wooden beams forming the bottom of the boat to get them to bend at the proper angle.
He hopes to finish the boat this winter and have it ready for his grandchildren by the time they visit next summer. He said they’ll have to prove their ability to row the boat by hand before he’ll put a motor on it for them.
“I think the finished product is going to be absolutely beautiful, and I’m sure the grandkids are going to enjoy it,” Langan said.
The process is a labor of love for Zapf.
“My granddad did it for me, so it’s kind of in the family,” he said. “It’s something I have to do. The Lord didn’t give me a choice.”