2023 Rising Star Awards Ceremony
Twelve local professionals were honored Wednesday at the 2023 Rising Star Awards breakfast at the Diamond Jo Casino. Recipients were: (left to right) Kevin P. Meyers, Kunkel & Associates; Kassy Herrig, Cottingham and Butler; Andy Ney, Paramount EMS; Jack Mescher, Hills and Dales; Arantxa Martinez Resendiz; University of Dubuque; Nate Harold, MedOne Pharmacy Benefit Solutions; Renee Hesselman, Honkamp; Sarah Knabel, Bob & Lou's Coffee; Erin Powers Daley, Northeast Iowa Community College; Kevin Finke, Dubuque Bank & Trust; Sailu Aryal, Dupaco Community Credit Union; and Lt. Richard Fullmer, Dubuque Police Department. 

 Dave Kettering

A group of inspiring young professionals was honored Wednesday morning as part of the Telegraph Herald and BizTimes.biz's Rising Star Awards.

The 12 recipients of this year’s awards were recognized for their impact on the community during a ceremony that took place at the Diamond Jo Casino Harbor Room.

