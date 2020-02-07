SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road. The Leisure Services Department sponsors the event.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road. 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 lunch.
Saturday
2020 Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival, noon, Washington Square, 700 Locust St. The Dubuque Museum of Art and the City of Dubuque present the free event.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Dubuque St. Luke’s Fabulous Fridays Artist Performance Series, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. (accessible drop off alley entrance). Free. 12:05 p.m. performance: Potosa Strings, with Ann Duchow, director; and Al Williams, lute. Desserts and coffee follow. Donations accepted for People In Need and church’s Jesus Fund.
A Pirate Over 50, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food
& Spirits.
First Friday Acoustic Jam with the Alumatics, 8 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
“The Mountaintop,” 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Center,
405 Main St.
Wayne Cook and Boots Hefel Band, 8 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St., Spirits Bar & Grill.
Saturday
Jeff Theisen, 6 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co.,
67 Main St.
Jon Sendt 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Latin Club Night featuring DJ Papi, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Matt McPherson, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Mixed Emotions, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Ski Resort, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
“The Mountaintop,” 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Mystery Dinner Fundraiser, 6:30 p.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Golf & Country Club, 1010 20th St. N. The Die-Laughing Murder Mystery Troupe performs. Dinner catered by J&D Catering, and dessert from First Avenue Bakery. Proceeds benefit the James Kennedy Public Library.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
First Fridays Art, 5 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St. Features photographs by aerial photographer Michael Williams. Bluegrass Jam with the Alumatics starts 8.
LITERARY ARTS
Saturday
Build a Fairy Tale, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. All ages. STEM fairy tale engineering. Every child receives a ticket to “The Princess and the Peas” on Sunday, Feb. 9. Registration required. For all ages.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45, meeting follows at 9. Details: 563-542-0782.
Alcoholics Anonymous Living Sober Group, 9 a.m., Dubuque AA, 1646 Asbury Road. Details: 563-557-9196.
Reformers Unanimous — Addiction Recovery, 7 p.m., Bible Baptist Church, 940 Walker St.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Vision for Hope Group, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor. Details: 563-557-9196.
Saturday
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Ave. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center,
250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
FOOD & DRINK
Today
Burger Night, 5 p.m., Dubuque Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive. Proceeds benefit Sign on for Literacy program.
Saturday
Galena (Ill.) Farmers Market, 9 a.m., Prairie Ridge of Galena, 1 Prairie Ridge Drive.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Saturday
Build It, Together: An adult and child woodworking class, 9 a.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. A woodworking class where adults and children can build either a bat house, bird house or tool box. Kids will learn to use tools properly and safely as they build a project to take home.