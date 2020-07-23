HOPKINTON, Iowa — A court hearing is set for next week for a man who allegedly forced his way into a Hopkinton residence, punched a person inside, hit him with a metal object and bit him on the forehead.
Damion P. Liebel, 27, of Anamosa, is charged with first-degree burglary, willful injury causing bodily injury and trespassing with injury or damage, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Department. Ashlee D. Liebel, 20, who lives at the same residence in Anamosa, is charged with assault and trespassing.
Court documents state that Damion Liebel forced his way into a residence in Hopkinton on June 27 and punched Tyler M. Kula.
“(Liebel) also struck the victim with an unknown metal, blunt object in the face and forehead,” documents state. “(Liebel) also bit the victim in the forehead, breaking the skin.”
Documents state that Ashlee Liebel tried to strike Kula with a glass beer bottle outside of the residence.
Damion Liebel’s next court hearing is set for Wednesday, July 29. Ashlee Liebel’s next hearing is Monday, July 27.