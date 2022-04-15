Thanks to a passerby, two people and a dog safely escaped a Dubuque home before it was destroyed by fire Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at 787 Caledonia Place just after 4 p.m.
Annalise Flogel, 17, said she was walking down Caledonia Place to visit a friend when she noticed smoke billowing out of the house.
“At first, I thought it was washer or dryer vents or stuff like that,” she said. “Then, I noticed it started growing the more and more the wind picked up on the house.”
Dubuque County was under a high wind warning for most of the day, with the National Weather Service predicting winds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts of up to 60 mph.
After screaming for someone to call 911, Flogel said, she ran into the house to warn the residents of the fire. She found Sue Jones on the first floor. Flogel said she escorted both Jones and the dog out of the building.
“I just bolted in there to try to get her out,” Flogel said. “I just wanted to make sure she was OK.”
Jones’ son Eric also safely evacuated the home.
Jones declined to comment for this story.
Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated that when first responders arrived, heavy fire was visible from the home. Fire officials said the fire started on an upper floor of the structure.
Firefighters poured water on the building. Initially, some firefighters were fighting the fire inside the building before all exited and took up defensive positions as the blaze persisted, according to scanner traffic.
Smoke billowed out of the roof and windows. Much of the roof caved in, and a back section collapsed and fell into the backyard as firefighters continued to try to extinguish the blaze.
Assistant Fire Chief Greg Harris said that the cause of the fire was not immediately known. The house was built in 1896, according to online property records.
Assistant Fire Chief Cal Motsch said this was the second fire to occur at the home in the past six months. The cause of that small fire was undetermined.