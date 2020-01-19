SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Asbury Eagles Club AFC/NFC Championship Games, game time, Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road, Asbury. Drink special and prizes during the game.
Special Olympics Unified Meet, 11:30 a.m., University of Dubuque — Chlapaty Recreation & Wellness Center, 150 McCormick Street Extension. Unified track and field meet and fundraiser for Special Olympics Iowa.
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary at 563-542-8175.
Monday, Jan. 20
The Cable Car Quilters, 6:45 p.m., Keystone AEA, 2310 Chaney Road. Call Ruth 563-580-3234.
Lego Explorers, 4:15 p.m., Peosta Branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Kindergarten and older. With a new theme each month, help the characters in a short story by completing challenges with Legos and Duplo Blocks.
Open Gym Play — Granny Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Eisenhower Elementary School, 3170 Spring Valley Road. The Leisure Services Department is sponsoring Granny Basketball Open Gym Play on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-3 p.m. open Canasta; 12:30-4:30 p.m. ACBL duplicate bridge; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Social Connections for Singles Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Stage Makeup Workshop, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Kindergarten-third grade. Actors from Missoula Children’s Theatre will talk about the magic of stage makeup and demonstration on some audience participants. Pre-registration required.
Storytime, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Join us weekly for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather-related cancellation, Storytime will also be canceled.
Storytime, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth Branch, 110 Bierman Road, Epworth, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Join us weekly for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather-related cancellation, Storytime will also be canceled.
Storytime, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Join us weekly for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather-related cancellation, Storytime will also be canceled.
Tri-State Singles Club Monday Night Euchre, 6 p.m., Days Inn Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St. Singles only.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 11 a.m.-3 p.m. dominoes and cards.
Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, Peosta, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Join us weekly for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather-related cancellation, Storytime will also be canceled.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Fold Calendar Craft, 4:15 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. First grade — fifth grade. Make and decorate a personal hand calendar where you can mark important dates (and keep track of when your library books are due).
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m. open chapel.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
St. Anthony/Our Lady Kindergarten Visit Days, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion Program, 2160 Rosedale Ave. St. Anthony/Our Lady of Guadalupe Spanish Immersion program will host visit days for current pre-kindergarten students to participate in fun, hands-on activities with current kindergarten friends.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Adult LGBTQ+ Group, 4:30 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Social support for adults who identify as lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender and/or queer.
Asbury Eagles Club Chicken Night, 5 p.m., Asbury Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road, Asbury, Iowa. $11 for a four piece and $9 for a two piece meal. Proceeds to benefit Make A Wish.
Fold Calendar Craft, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. First grade — fifth grade. Make and decorate a personal hand calendar where you can mark important dates (and keep track of when your library books are due).
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 1 p.m. kitchen bingo and line dancing.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Stortyime, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive, Asbury, Iowa. Ages 3-5. Join us weekly for a story and early literacy activities. If the local public schools have a weather related cancellation, Storytime will also be canceled.
Friday, Jan. 24
Meet & Greet Singles 50+, 5 p.m., Shot Tower Inn, 390 Locust St. Come for friends, food and/or cards. Details: Carol, 563-599-2957.
Open Gym Play — Family Open Basketball, 6:30 p.m., Roosevelt Middle School, 2001 Radford Road. The Leisure Services Department is sponsoring Family Open Basketball Play on Friday evenings from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Roosevelt Middle School (south and center courts), 2001 Radford Road.
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St., 9 a.m.-noon intermediate line dancing.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness friends exercise; 11:30 a.m. lunch.
St. Luke’s Fabulous Fridays Artist Performance Series, noon, St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. (accessible drop-off alley entrance). Free 12:05 p.m. performance: Kim Yoko, keyboard and vocals; Dennis Williams, saxophone. Dessert and coffee following. Donations accepted for People In Need and church Jesus Fund. Twelve week series.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Galena LitFest: Dining with the Authors, 6 p.m., The Desoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. Galena LitFest is back for a sixth year with even more great activities. Come to dinner with award winning indie author David W. Berner and bestselling author and comedian Lorna Landvik.
“RENT,” 1:30 p.m., Leona M. Havens Theater, 11838 Center Hill Road, Darlington, Wis. The Pop Factory Players in partnership with AKT Productions will be performing Jonathan Larson’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical, “RENT.”
Theresa Rosetta, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, Tips Up Food & Spirits, 16991 Asbury Road.
Monday, Jan. 20
Missoula Children’s Theatre Auditions: “Pinocchio,” 4:15 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. A special one-week intensive drama workshop for youth in grades Kindergarten-12th will culminate in two fully staged and costumed musical performances for the public, showcasing the talents of over 50 local youth.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dancing music from big band to oldies plus requests.
Dubuque Chorale Invitation, 7 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. The Dubuque Chorale is welcoming new voices who wish to perform in Great Innovators, the Dubuque Chorale’s spring concert. Join us at rehearsals the month of January. Thursdays from 7-9 p.m.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Friday, Jan. 24
5th Fret, 5 p.m., Sundown Mountain, Tips Up Food & Spirits, 16991 Asbury Road.
Justin Goodchild at Dimensional Brewing Co., 8 p.m., 67 Main St. Iowa City musician Justin Goodchild performing a night of live music.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
Live Music Crawl, 6 p.m., Downtown Dubuque, 1069 Main St. For $20, a ticket to the Live Music Crawl will include a passport activity, food, drink specials and of course live music. Visit downtowndubuque.org/event/live-music-crawl/ for more details.
“RENT,” 7:30 p.m., Leona M. Havens Theater, 11838 Center Hill Road, Darlington, Wis. The Pop Factory Players in partnership with AKT Productions will be performing Jonathan Larson’s Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical.
Ron Lubbers, 6 p.m., Timmerman’s Supper Club, 7777 Timmerman Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Singing Elvis, Neil Diamond, Frank Sinatra, George Strait, Alan Jackson and Many More.
Searchlight Soul Live, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Andrew Hoyt at Dimensional Brewing Co., 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co.,
67 Main St. Des Moines ukulele player Andrew Hoyt performing live.
Emily Webb and Ben Dunegan, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St.
Joie Wails Acoustic, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Lux Club, Asbury Road. Karaoke with Becky McMahon
Mixed Emotions, 8 p.m., Days Inn, Spirits Bar and Grill, 1111 Dodge St.
“Pinocchio,” presented by Missoula Children’s Theatre, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., University of Dubuque Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett St. Missoula Children’s Theatre presents an original adaptation of this classic fairy tale featuring a cast of local youth.
Tony Walker, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, Tips Up Food & Spirits, 16991 Asbury Road.
LITERARY ARTS
Friday, Jan. 24
Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 9 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Join us for the Friends of the Library used book sale, which will be held in the basement of the James Kennedy Public Library. Bags of books are $2 on Monday, the last day of the sale.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Cabin Fever Mini-Con, noon, Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. It’s the return of Cabin Fever Mini-Con! Join Carnegie-Stout Public Library for an afternoon of geeky fun for all ages. Featuring special guest Seanan McGuire.
Friends of the Library Used Book Sale, 9 a.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. Join us for the Friends of the Library used book sale, which will be held in the basement of the James Kennedy Public Library. Bags of books are $2 on Monday, the last day of the sale.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Ice Fest 2020, 10 a.m., National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 E. Third St. The 16th Annual Ice Fest is included with general admission and will feature three days of winter-themed activities including ice harvesting, ice rescue demonstrations, Alaskan Malamutes, and more.
Snow Painting, 1 p.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. Make your own winter creation by painting in the snow! Make your mark by enjoying some creative outdoor time this winter. Call 563-556-6745 to RSVP.
Monday, Jan. 20
Ice Fest 2020, 10 a.m., National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 E. Third St. The 16th Annual Ice Fest is included with general admission and will feature three days of winter-themed activities including ice harvesting, ice rescue demonstrations, Alaskan Malamutes, and more.
Winter Open House, 9 a.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. Take advantage of no school this Martin Luther King Day and enjoy winter recreation at Swiss Valley Nature Center. Snowshoes and cross country skis available on a first come first served basis.
LEARNING
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Talk of the Town Toastmasters, noon, NICC Town Clock Center, 680 Main St., room 112. Practice skills to become a more confident speaker and leader. These skills will help you advance your career, acclimate to a new city, or get a new job.
LIFESTYLE
Monday, Jan. 20
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS) #136, 5:15 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave. 5:15-6 p.m. weigh-in, 6-7 p.m. meeting. Details: 815-747-3020
Friday, Jan 24
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 1024, 7:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi St., enter main door, turn right to Living Faith Center. Weigh-in available between 7:45-8:45 a.m. meeting follows at 9 a.m. Call 563-542-0782.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Monday, Jan. 20
Dubuque Fighting Saints & IBM Blood Drive 9 a.m., Mystique Community Ice Center, 1800 Admiral Sheehy Dr. Give blood with the Fighting Saints and IBM on Jan. 20 from 9am-2pm. Your lifesaving donation can save up to three lives!
First English Lutheran Church/Platteville Blood Drive 3 p.m., First English Lutheran Church, 215 Pine Street, Platteville. First English Lutheran Church/Platteville Blood Drive, Monday January 20 from 3-6pm. To schedule, call Nancy at 608-348-8655 or online www.bloodcenterimpact.com
FOOD & DRINK
Sunday, Jan. 19
Knights of Columbus Breakfast, 8:30 a.m., St. Joseph’s School, 780 County Z, Sinsinawa. Serving: Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs, hash browns, applesauce, donuts and beverages. Sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 7370. Proceeds go to St. Joseph’s School.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Dollar Burger Night, 5 p.m., Millennium Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill. Join us every Thursday night in East Dubuque for $1 burgers. Purchase any beverage, and your burger is only a buck. Toppings are only 50 cents each.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Monday, Jan. 20
ACBL Duplicate Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road.
Maker Classes: iPad Options, 6:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St., Holy Cross, Iowa. (Sixth grade and older, adults included). Start your Maker life by learning about all the things you can create using our iPads — videos, photos, podcasts, and more.
Makerspace: Open Cabinet, 4:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. N.E., Farley, Iowa. Open use of low tech Maker materials, guided use for patrons 16 and older on higher tech items. Come learn a little on the equipment before completing Safe Maker training.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., and regular games start at 7 p.m. All are welcome.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Lunch & Learn: Garden Terminology, noon, Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. During this free Lunch and Learn, Convivium’s Farm Manager, A.J., will shed some light on some of gardening’s most pertinent vocabulary. No registration required.
Tri-State Postage Stamp Club meeting, 7 p.m., Oky-Doky Food Mart/A & W, 250 W. First St. Monthly Postage Stamp Collector meeting, guests welcome.
Winter Soups & Stews, 6 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Join Convivium Chef, Tomas, for Winter Soups & Stews where you will make (and enjoy) a loaded baked potato soup, a wild rice and vegetable soup, and a beef stew.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games start at 6:10 p.m., regular games start at 7 p.m. Refreshments, beer, mixed drinks and free popcorn.
Polish Pierogi, 6 p.m., Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St. Learn to make this Polish dumpling from Justyna, who will share methods and secrets she learned growing up in Poland. Participants will enjoy lots of sampling during class and take home recipes.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., St. Francis Xavier parish hall, 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Thursday Trivia, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Other events
Tuesday, Jan. 21
B2B Referral Group, 8:30 a.m., Chamber Boardroom, 300 Main St. Does your organization depend on word of mouth marketing? Are you looking for more effective ways to get the word out about the services your organization provides? Look no further.