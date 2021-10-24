Strike continues as Deere, union attempt to find resolution
Despite signs that the two sides were finding common ground, a strike by union workers at Deere & Co. entered its second week without a clear end in sight.
The week included some positive developments.
Officials with both United Auto Workers and Deere & Co. on Tuesday confirmed the two entities restarted negotiations Monday.
On Friday, Deere announced it will continue providing health care for all our UAW-represented production and maintenance employees. The company also confirmed that it would provide these employees with the Continuous Improvement Pay Plan incentives they earned before the strike as scheduled.
The contract between UAW and Deere covers more than 10,000 production and maintenance workers at about a dozen facilities, including John Deere Dubuque Works and other plants in Iowa and Illinois. The Dubuque Works plant employs 2,800 workers, including about 1,500 union members.
The union workers officially went on strike on Oct. 14 after negotiators failed to reach a new agreement prior to a strike deadline.
Dubuque Community Schools, Holy Family enrollment falls
Dubuque Community Schools leaders are looking toward the future after their enrollment numbers fell again this year.
“We were hopeful that some of those numbers would come back (following the COVID-19 pandemic), but unfortunately, they continue to trend downward,” Superintendent Stan Rheingans said.
District officials reported that their overall student head count fell by 6% from fall 2016 to this fall, down to 10,536 this year. This year’s head count also is 2% less than last fall’s.
Meanwhile, Holy Family Catholic Schools officials also reported both a one-year and five-year dip in enrollment, though system leaders said they see signs that those trends could reverse.
In Holy Family Catholic Schools, pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade enrollment was down 7.9% this fall over five years prior. This year, it sits at 1,751 — down 1.4%, or 24 students, from last year.
Dubuque council OKs ordinance allowing use of rent abatement for problem properties
A newly adopted Dubuque ordinance would allow the city to abate rent for landlords found to be in noncompliance of city code.
The ordinance, approved unanimously by City Council members last week, gives the city’s Housing and Community Development Department the ability to abate rent payments from being made to landlords found to be in noncompliance or alternatively collect rent payments in an escrow account, which would be used to remedy identified property deficiencies that violate city code.
Alexis Steger, director of Housing and Community Development, said the new ordinance gives the city the ability to enforce its housing standards against landlords who have remained noncompliant even after the issuance of municipal infractions and court orders.
“We started running into issues with several landlords who still aren’t complying after several municipal infractions,” she said. “This gives us the opportunity to stop the income payments that are driving these landlords to continue not fixing them.”
The ordinance could be used against landlords for several issues, including failure to maintain an active rental license, failure to provide an essential utility service to tenants or failure to remedy a housing condition that poses a health or safety risk to tenants.
In the case of ongoing structural building code violations at a rental property, the city could collect tenant payments instead of the property owners and then use those funds to fix the issue. Any excess funds would be given back to the property owner.
$40 million Dubuque County conservation measure headed to voters
Dubuque County voters will decide on Nov. 2 the fate of a $40 million bond measure for conservation and outdoor recreation projects over the next 20 years.
If approved, 35% of the money would go toward parks improvement and expansion. Another 35% would be used for water quality, land protection and habitat management. Trail improvements, development and expansion would receive 20%. The remaining 10% would be for other uses, including ag-related water quality, all-terrain-vehicle trails and kayak launches.
At least 60% of voters must back the measure for it to pass.
Dubuque County Conservation Department educational materials state that if the measure is approved, the owner of a property valued at $150,000 could expect a $36-per-year property tax increase on the county portion of their bill.
County Conservation Board Executive Director Brian Preston said $36 annually would be the most such a property owner would be expected to pay throughout the 20-year bonding process.
“The plan would be for five issuances of $8 million each,” he said. “This ($36) would be at a time when three of those bonds had been let at once.”
Life remembered: Koopmann kept skating rink rolling for decades
For nearly five decades, Steve Koopmann was a constant presence at local roller rink Skate Country.
“A very high percentage of the population of Dubuque County has gone through those doors at one time or another and seen him,” said his son, Dan Koopmann. “He was always there when you got there, and as people were leaving, he would stand by the door and say, ‘Hope you had a good time.’”
Steve, 70, died Monday of glioblastoma, a malignant brain tumor. He had been with Skate Country for nearly 47 years, 35 of them as its owner.
His death comes just months after the rink’s closure. In June, Steve and his wife, Kerry, sold the building to Tri-State Christian School, which plans to use the property as a second campus to serve elementary students.
“To lose Skate Country, and then to lose Steve all in the same calendar year, it’s tough,” said Jim LaPage, a friend and longtime skater. “... He was the patriarch of Skate Country.”
Dubuque school board candidates discuss facilities, spending at forum
Candidates for Dubuque Community School Board discussed air-conditioning in buildings and the economic balance among schools — among a variety of other topics — at a forum Wednesday night.
Seven candidates running for school board seats in the Nov. 2 election spoke at a forum hosted by the Dubuque League of Women Voters.
Seven people are running for three four-year terms on the board. Incumbents Nancy Bradley and Anderson Sainci are joined on the ballot by newcomers Jake Eilders, Katie Jones, Cynthia Mueller, Whitney Sanger and Dereka Williams-Robinson.
Current Board Member Jim Prochaska is the lone candidate seeking a two-year, unexpired term. Eilders did not attend Wednesday’s forum.