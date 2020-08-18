GALENA, Ill. -- A Galena fundraising event will highlight important women in American history.
The Women on Third Street on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22 and 23, will celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. It will be located on Third Street near U.S. 20.
The event will feature actresses portraying notable suffragists and women of influence, including Susan B. Anthony, as they tell the stories of the famous historic figures.
The cost is $20. Proceeds will go toward funding the Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society. Advanced registration for the event is required at galenahistory.org.