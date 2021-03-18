The brother of Potosi, Wis., native Rhoni Reuter said this week that the woman convicted of killing his sister should “accept the consequences for (her) action” rather than seek exoneration through a court process that has now stretched over nearly 18 months.
Thad Reuter, speaking publicly for the first time since Marni Yang asserted her innocence in a 2019 court petition, said the family has no doubt the correct person was convicted for Rhoni Reuter’s murder.
“Anyone who followed this even remotely and saw the amount of evidence they have against her and what she actually said on a wiretap would agree this is an open-and-shut case,” said Thad Reuter, who lives in Florida. “We believe this is just a bunch of smoke and mirrors. She’s throwing a Hail Mary to see if she can get her get-out-of-jail-free card.”
Yang was convicted a decade ago for the 2007 murder of Rhoni Reuter, 42, who was six months pregnant with the child of former Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle. Yang was also seeing Gayle, and prosecutors said her jealousy motivated the killings.
The key evidence against her was a confession Yang made to a friend who was wearing a wire. But since then, Yang has said she knew she was being recorded and made a phony admission to draw police attention away from her son, who was being badgered by investigators.
She has taken issue with other evidence as well and says she should get a new trial.
The case has become a series of motions and hearings with no end in sight. The latest action came earlier this month, when Yang’s attorney Jed Stone filed a motion seeking to access Reuter’s former condo to take measurements meant to burnish a theory that Yang didn’t fire the fatal shots.
Lake County, Ill., prosecutors have said her claims are without merit, but in November, a new state’s attorney, Eric Rinehart, was elected and inherited the case. Stone said in an interview Tuesday that he hopes Rinehart will “look at the case with fresh eyes.”
Thad Reuter, conversely, said his family expects prosecutors “to be vigorously defending the verdict.”
In a statement, Rinehart said: “Our sympathies, condolences and loyalties remain with Rhoni, her family and her friends. ... Our focus will be to get justice for Rhoni.”
Stone and others connected with Yang’s exoneration effort say it is meant to gain justice for Reuter as well, since her murderer supposedly remains at large.
“I have no interest in embarrassing (Thad Reuter), in making him relive the tragic events of his sister’s death, but I believe with 45 years of experience and dozens of these kinds of wrongful conviction cases under my belt that Marni Yang is innocent and there’s a real killer out there who’s going unpunished,” Stone said.
Thad Reuter said that justification “makes us sick.”
“It’s like we’re just starting to heal and she ripped the scab back off,” he said.