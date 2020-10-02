In 1839, Ralph Montgomery, who was living in Dubuque, won his freedom from slavery in the first Iowa Supreme Court case.
One year later, Dubuque resident Nathaniel Morgan was lynched by a White mob.
Now, the Dubuque branch of the NAACP and other community members support renaming Jackson Park after both Black men.
Dubuque NAACP President Anthony Allen said talks to rename the park began two or three years ago. A group of community members had gathered in Jackson Park in the wake of an incident of racial violence across the country, not unlike the high-profile ones in Minneapolis and Kenosha, Wis., this year.
During the meeting, Allen said, the group noticed they were sitting in a park named after President Andrew Jackson, who signed the 1830 Indian Removal Act that displaced Native American tribes so White settlers could move west.
The idea of renaming the park was born.
“We don’t want to force anyone to do anything, but we think it’s due time, and it’s educational,” Allen said. “And we all know about the Indian Removal Act. That in itself should allow for us to get the park renamed, especially since it’s (named) after a person who was so instrumental in the Indian Removal Act.”
Meetings with the Dubuque City Council and Dubuque Park and Recreation Commission are some of the next steps in moving forward with the renaming process, Allen said. The NAACP already is collecting donations toward the project.
At the same time, the NAACP is collecting donations for a monument to be placed at the Dubuque Regional Airport terminal in honor of Robert L. Martin, a Black Dubuque native and World War II Tuskegee Airman. The Dubuque Regional Airport Commission voted in July to name the terminal after Martin.
Renaming Jackson Park after both Montgomery and Morgan would highlight the connection between the two men who lived in Dubuque around the same time, Allen said.
“One was a tragic case, and one was a borderline tragic case,” he said.
Montgomery came to Dubuque to work in order to earn enough money to buy his freedom, Allen said, but efforts were put in place to bring him back to Missouri as a slave. However, the first Iowa Supreme Court case in 1839 ruled that Black individuals could not be brought back to slave states after residing in free states, and Montgomery was granted his freedom.
A memorial for Montgomery was put at Linwood Cemetery several years ago, Allen said.
“I think that the response to Ralph Montgomery, that could have initiated the response and attitudes toward Mr. Morgan being lynched,” he said.
Morgan and his wife, Charlotte, were among the first Dubuque settlers in the 1830s, said Brian Hallstoos, University of Dubuque associate professor of history and Nathaniel Morgan Memorial Committee co-founder.
On Sept. 6, 1840, a mob of White Dubuque men dragged Morgan out of the hotel he worked at and accused him of stealing a trunk of clothing, though Hallstoos noted that historical evidence indicates Morgan likely didn’t steal anything.
Morgan then was dragged to the banks of the Mississippi River, whipped and ultimately killed. Three men were brought to court for Morgan’s murder but were acquitted.
“It’s worth noting that Charlotte and Nathaniel owned their own house, so they might have been better off than many people in Dubuque at that time and better off than the people abusing them,” Hallstoos said. “This idea of people having property might have been the true offense at the time.”
The Nathaniel Morgan Memorial Committee has hosted two memorial services for Morgan since it started two and a half years ago, Hallstoos said. The committee hopes to eventually create a permanent memorial for Morgan, though no formal steps have been taken yet.
Being honest about the darker parts of history is a step in preventing further racial violence and finding ways to support people of color in the community, Hallstoos said.
“We are still living the ripple effects and habits of slavery, the ugly habits of heart and habits of thinking,” he said. “When Nathaniel Morgan was lynched, up to that point Dubuque was the first Black community in Iowa. It was the first and the largest. But after his lynching, a lot of Black families left the community.”
Allen said renaming Jackson Park after both men would mark another phase of the process of recognizing the history of racism, memorialize the people who might have suffered and offer a bit of closure.
“It’s an opportune time for us to pay respect to the past by acknowledging it and not hiding from it to work toward the healing phase,” he said.