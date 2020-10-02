The City of Dubuque will name its airport terminal in honor of a pioneering Black World War …

How to donate

The Dubuque branch of the NAACP is collecting donations to both name the Dubuque Regional Airport terminal after Robert L. Martin and to rename Jackson Park after Nathaniel Morgan and Ralph Montgomery.

Donation checks for either project can be sent to Dubuque Branch NAACP at P.O. Box 1012, Dubuque, Iowa 52001. Please indicate which project the donation is supporting.