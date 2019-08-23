The Dubuque Regional Humane Society recently received more than 25 cats that had been abandoned at a local cemetery, according to a social media post from the organization.
The post states that the organization’s facility is at capacity due to the influx.
All cats currently available for adoption will be available by donation to help clear space, according to the post.
The organization states that it is in need of non-clumping cat litter, bleach, wet cat food, paper towels, small litter boxes and garbage bags to help care for the newly arrived animals.