PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon outside Platteville.
Brittany E. Donekse, 20, of Westmont, Ill., was transported by private vehicle to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to a press release from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 2:50 p.m. Monday at the intersection of College Farm and Ipswitch roads. The release states that Donekse was eastbound on College Farm Road when a vehicle driven by William L. Reynolds, 56, of Platteville, pulled away from a stop sign at Ipswitch Road and struck Donekse’s vehicle.
Reynolds was cited with failure to yield the right of way.