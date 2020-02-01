PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta officials, business leaders and residents mingled together in one room this week, as they each took their time sharing ideas, brainstorming future projects and getting to know one another.
Along one wall, people wrote down ideas or hopes they have for the future of Peosta on a “vision board.”
A few of the wishes: “Better connectivity,” “pool and bike trail,” “historical society.”
About 50 people attended the city’s visioning event titled “Perspective-Possibilities-Promise” at Peosta Community Centre. Attendees met new Mayor Jim Merten and talked over future city projects and endeavors.
City Administrator Whitney Baethke said city officials are working to get more input from the community.
“We feel like Peosta is at a turning point in getting the public engaged, and it is really important for determining the next steps of the future,” she said. “There has been rampant growth, and we are really working on morphing that with smart growth over the next five to 10 years.”
It was the first such event recently, and Baethke said the city officials plan to make it an annual occurrence.
Booths from the Peosta Police Department, Peosta Days committee, Peosta Community Centre and others were set up throughout the room to provide information about the city and its ongoing projects.
Merten said he is just beginning to step into his new role but that he already is learning what city officials want to see happen and change in the future.
“We are trying to be more proactive about how we grow,” he said. “It’s essential that we grow in the direction that the community wants to grow, and the only way we can do that is to host events like this to let their opinion be heard.”
Paul Schramm, a Peosta resident and retired West Dubuque Community School District teacher, went around the room, checking out different booths and chatting with City Council members.
Schramm said he wants to see the event held on an annual basis, at the very least. He was happy to see council members, the mayor and police officials there to meet with Peosta residents.
“It gives citizens an opportunity to both know more about the community and to have input into the directions that we go,” Schramm said. “It’s a growing community no doubt, and we don’t always agree on how it should happen, but again to have some input and a better understanding is good.”