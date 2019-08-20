LANCASTER, Wis. — A new Lancaster Municipal Pool is on track to open for the 2020 swimming season, featuring amenities designed to appeal to all ages.
More than 75 people attended a ceremonial groundbreaking Monday, marking the start of a $3.2 million project about three years in the making.
“This wouldn’t be possible without the members of our community that generously gave to it,” said Mayor David Varnam. “This is not just a celebration of what the city has done, but the people and the community have come together to make this new pool a reality.”
It will be built at the existing pool site and feature seven swimming lanes, a diving area for 1- and 3-meter diving boards and a zero-depth entry area. Additional features include large shade structures, a floatable, toddler slide, tipping bucket, waterslide and competition swim equipment.
The current pool dates to the 1930s and last had major renovations in 1971.
A pool planning committee studied more than a dozen potential designs with different features and price points.
“We’re pleased with the end design. This type of project, there is no limit to the amount of money that you could spend,” said Lancaster Common Council President Shayne LaBudda, who also served on the committee. “The size that we came up with, we feel is going to serve the community.”
Dubuque company Portzen Construction is overseeing the project. Construction will begin on Wednesday, Aug. 21, according to Project Manager Andrew Noble.
“We plan to have the pool vessel done by the end of the year,” he said.
Pool features will be installed during the spring in time for a June 12 completion date, but Noble thinks crews will finish their work in May.
The project is to be financed with about $1.9 million that the city holds in its fund balance and $1 million in borrowing, along with $221,000 in donations and $57,000 in general fund interest.
The city continues to collect donations that will finance the renovation of the pool deck and bathhouse — items that were not included in the project.
Lancaster resident Kathryn Taylor plans to visit the pool weekly next year.
“I like when I can go underwater and swim and play with my friends,” the 7-year-old said.
Laura Fritz, also of Lancaster, said her children visit the pool nearly every day during the summer because they live nearby. Some of them swim competitively, and she anticipates the new pool will continue to be a draw.
City Administrator David Carlson said, along with a school and library system, a public swimming pool constitutes the lifeblood of any small community.
“A swimming pool really defines summer life for some,” he said. “It’s very important that we have a pool that’s operating and running well and provides the memories for families.”