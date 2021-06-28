A second Dubuque teen has been accused of participating in a string of vehicle burglaries last month.
Demarrius N. Mays, 18, of 2940 Wildwood Drive, No. 2, was arrested at 2:04 a.m. Saturday on charges of disorderly conduct, two counts of interference with official acts and underage person prohibited from places where liquor is sold and a warrant charging eight counts of third-degree burglary.
Court documents state that Mays, Emmanuel J. Fountain, 18, of 425 E. 25th St., and a third teen entered multiple parked vehicles along Elm and Washington streets on the night of May 29.
Fountain was arrested May 30 in connection with the burglaries.