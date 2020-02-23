The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service is reorganizing field offices across Iowa beginning in March.
Among the major changes is dedicating a district conservationist to every county office. Currently, only 34 of 100 offices have conservationists due to multi-county shared management agreements.
Resource teams also will begin working on four-county areas, dividing up their time based on workload. Partner staffers from agencies like the Iowa Department of Land Stewardship and Pheasants Forever will continue to cover the same areas, according to a press release.