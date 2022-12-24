A UPS truck drives through the blowing snow onto Business U.S. 151 in Platteville, Wis., on Friday. Bitter cold will extend through Sunday before a warming trend brings temperatures into the mid-30s and 40s next week.
The tri-state area this week was walloped by a winter storm, with schools and other entities closing as Dubuque, Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties remained under a blizzard warning through Saturday morning.
Although the snowflakes have stopped falling, residents still should take precautions against the bitter cold expected to persist through the holiday weekend, said Tim Gross, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Quad Cities office.
“Make sure you bundle up and dress appropriately,” he said. “ … “It’s going to be a cold Christmas.”
Relief from the cold is coming, though. Temperatures are expected to rise to unseasonably warm levels by the start of the new year.
SNOWFALL TOTALS
As of Friday morning, Dubuque Regional Airport had recorded 2.9 inches of snow in the previous 36 hours, with reports across the city ranging from 2.3 inches to 3.7 inches.
East Dubuque, Ill., received 3.8 inches of snow, while Platteville, Wis., and Guttenberg, Iowa, both reported 4 inches, among the highest totals in the tri-state area.
IN THE FROSTY AIR
Gross said Friday morning that wind chill values in the Dubuque area had been hovering around 30 degrees below zero, with wind speeds at about 30 miles per hour. As of Friday afternoon, the highest wind gust for Dubuque was recorded at 47 miles per hour at 1:45 p.m.
“We’re expecting winds to continue to be strong with winds over 30 miles per hour through Christmas Eve, but they’re going to be weakening as you go through the day on Christmas Day,” Gross said. “Unfortunately, temperatures are not going to fare much better.”
Dubuque residents can expect air temperatures in the single digits above and below zero, with wind chill values as low as 25 degrees below zero, on Christmas Eve. The predicted high temperature for Christmas Day is 9 degrees.
The coldest low temperature recorded on Christmas Day in Dubuque was 19 degrees below zero in 1879, according to NWS data.
WHITE CHRISTMAS
With temperatures well below freezing, Dubuque will have its first white Christmas in five years.
According to NWS data stretching back to 1873, Dubuque has a white Christmas — meaning there is at least one inch of snow on the ground by 6 a.m. Christmas Day — about 56% of the time.
The last time Dubuque saw a white Christmas was in 2017, with one inch of snow on the ground. The city had three other white Christmases in the past decade: 8 inches of snow on the ground on Christmas in 2012, 7 inches in 2013 and 6 inches in 2016.
THAWING OUT
Gross said an approaching weather system will bring the chance for more snow late Christmas Day, but after that, temperatures will climb to unseasonably warm levels.
“If we can get through the next couple of days, we’re going to have temperatures rebound back into the upper 30s on Wednesday, 40s on Thursday … and maybe even some 50s before New Year’s,” he said.
Dubuque’s warmest high temperature on New Year’s Day was 63 degrees in 1897, according to NWS data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.