BELLEVUE, Iowa — Fundraising activities for Hospice of Jackson County will be held this weekend in Bellevue.
Riding for Hospice of Jackson County includes events Friday through Sunday. The registration costs listed are for advance registration through Friday.
Friday’s events include:
- Kids Fun Run for ages 12 and younger with on-site registration at 5 p.m. and a 6 p.m. start at Cole Park. The cost is $10.
- Adults 5K Fun Run/Walk with on-site registration at 5 p.m. and a 6:30 p.m. start at Cole Park. The cost is $20.
Saturday’s events include:
- ATV Ride with on-site registration at 9 a.m. There will be a 10 a.m. departure and a 3 p.m. return at Off Shore Bar & Grill. The cost is $20.
- Motorcycle and Vehicle Ride begins with 10 a.m. on-site registration and an 11 a.m. departure from Lock and Dam No. 12. The cost is $15.
Sunday’s events include a Bicycle Ride & Meat Paddle Raffle with 11 a.m. on-site registration and a noon departure from Riverview Hotel. The cost is $20.
Register online at https://bit.ly/2Z2KVQL.