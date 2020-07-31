LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster Police Chief Deb Reukauf recently reported that one city police officer has recovered from COVID-19, while another officer who came in contact with him has tested negative for the novel coronavirus.
Reukauf said the officer who tested positive will return to work after 10 days in quarantine, as directed by the Grant County Health Department.
Even though the second officer tested negative, he is spending 14 days in quarantine and will return to work after that time period. That course of action also was recommended by county health officials.
The Lancaster Police Department already was shorthanded because an officer left at the end of May to join the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department.
Reukauf told the Common Council that she would not fill that position until this fall when a new recruiting class graduates from the Law Enforcement Academy at Southwest Technical College in Fennimore.