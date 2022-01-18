GALENA, Ill. -- Galena Public Library will team up with Northwest Illinois Gender & Sexuality Alliance for a Valentine’s Day-themed art night for teenagers.

The free event will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, at the library. Teens can complete a variety of crafts, including painting and making cards, bracelets, buttons and stickers.

Registration for the event is encouraged and can be completed at bit.ly/3K7Qzde.

Tags

Recommended for you