PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — University of Wisconsin System leaders are hopeful that this week marks the start of a relatively uneventful fall semester.
Although they are all but certain COVID-19 outbreaks will occur at campuses across the state, reopening for face-to-face instruction can be done safely, said UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson.
“Our colleges need to open up,” he told reporters at a Monday news conference. “We think we’ve done all we could to protect the students, the employees and the faculty.”
Thompson’s optimism stemmed, in part, from the UW System’s receipt of nearly $18 million to roll out on-campus COVID-19 testing, including 317,000 rapid antigen tests that can be analyzed onsite within 15 minutes.
UW-Platteville procured four machines that will enable staff to process about 200 tests per day.
To monitor community spread, cohorts of students will be tested throughout the semester, although it is not mandatory.
Students who test positive must isolate for 10 days, have improved clinical symptoms and be fever-free for 24 hours.
For the about 3,000 students who live on campus, administrators have designated 260 beds inside a campus dormitory and the Cooper Living and Learning Center at Pioneer Farm as isolation quarters.
UW-Platteville Chancellor Dennis Shields said he feels “reasonably hopeful” that the semester proceeds smoothly.
“I’m not being Pollyannaish,” he added. “There will be an outbreak or two because that is the nature of the disease.”
UW-Platteville and the UW System will launch online dashboards that will provide case counts and notify the public of outbreaks.
Shields said university leaders are still determining the criteria that will signal the time has arrived to pivot to virtual instruction.
“That will be driven by how full the isolation areas get,” he said. “Five (positive) tests wouldn’t do it, but 500 tests would.”
Before students could obtain their textbooks, they were required to sign a pledge, agreeing to a number of safety protocols, which include the wearing of face masks in campus buildings.
University officials will keep tabs on off-campus activities, including house parties.
University leaders have reached out to the City of Platteville and local businesses to galvanize support for encouraging students to social distance off campus.
“Everyone recognizes the economic viability of keeping the taverns open, of keeping the restaurants open,” Thompson said. “In order to do that, the tavern owner and the restaurateur also have an obligation — making sure that students don’t drink to excess, making sure that they have masks on.”
Students who violate safety protocols will see their cases handled through the process outlined in state statute that governs student conduct, said Linda Mulroy-Bowden, director of student life and development.
“We have a rubric in place about how we are going to respond,” she said. “There are consequences. If they refuse to comply, they may not be here.”
To date, Mulroy-Bowden has encountered just a handful of conduct violations pertaining to gatherings for four to five students or an unauthorized visitor to a residence facility.
“Our students have done a great job so far,” she said. “I think that we empower them to make the decisions.”