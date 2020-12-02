GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess County officials are considering the creation of a county-owned park.
County board members this week discussed the potential purchase of a property near Hanover that could be converted into a park during a meeting of their Ad-Hoc Jo Daviess County Economic Development Committee.
Jo Daviess County Board Chair Scott Toot, who initially proposed the idea, said the owner of the property is also interested in the land becoming a park.
“One of the things I’ve noticed is, the county has no amenities,” Toot said. “I would like to see the county get a county park. It would enhance the quality of life around here.”
The property being considered is located at 3000 S. Rodden Road between Galena and Elizabeth. The parcel encompasses 100 acres of land and is located near Tapley Woods State Natural Area, County Board Member Hendrica Regez said.
“It’s a really good location for a park,” Regez said. “We think it would be really great for the county to have.”
Janelle Keeffer, a member of the economic development committee, said the park could also include camp sites, further increasing tourist interest in Jo Daviess County.
Rose Noble, president and CEO of Greater Galena Marketing Inc., said she believes a county park located on the way to Galena could make for an ideal tourist location.
“It’s really unlike any of the other areas in the county,” Noble said. “With proper signage and marketing, this could be really popular.”
However, funding to purchase of the property and convert it into a park remains the primary roadblock for the project, Toot said. He expressed his desire to not use taxpayer funds.
“We need it to happen without it becoming a burden on the taxpayers,” Toot said.
Toot said he envisions much of the park could potentially be funded through state grants, though he questioned the viability of such an option considering Illinois’ mounting state debt. Still, he said he will direct the county’s grants administrator to begin searching for grant opportunities.
To increase the chances of securing grant funding, Toot recommended the county board develop a plan for the park that it could submit as part of applications.
While officials are taking the first steps toward potentially creating a county park, Toot said he anticipates it would be some time before anything opens.
“This is a 10-to-15 year future project that would pay dividends to the generations ahead of us,” Toot said. “I think our grandchildren would really thank us for making this happen.”