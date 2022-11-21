DNR Fish Hatchery
Buy Now

Hundreds of rainbow trout are seen in a holding pond at the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Fish Hatchery in Manchester, Iowa.

 Dave Kettering, Telegraph Herald file

MANCHESTER, Iowa — Hundreds of yellow ovals offset the brown and green coloration of each female brown trout ready to spawn at Manchester Fish Hatchery.

The splashes of color are signs that trout spawning season is in full swing.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.