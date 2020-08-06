A lesser-known gem of natural and historical significance just outside of Dubuque soon will receive some much-needed improvements from local volunteers and Dubuque County Conservation.
Just past Heritage Pond, heading north on U.S. 52, a brown sign points left to a small road called Walking Way, which ends at a small parking lot, at the base of a forested hill. The hill itself constitutes most of the 41-acre Little Maquoketa River Mounds State Preserve, but its centerpiece lies at the top.
First, there is a short walk out of a marshy area into dense, closed-canopy woodlands to the ascent. The way up continues through the forest up a winding stairway of railroad tie steps, rising more than 200 feet in elevation in short order.
At the top, the trail meets a walkway following a chain-link fence, separating visitors from a more open area, grown high with prairie plants, some old oaks and newer trees. In that area, there are 32 Native American conical burial mounds.
A poem by Cherokee poet Robert J. Conley in commemoration of the site adorns an informational kiosk near a seating area.
“This land is Indian —
nourished for thousands of years
by the bodies of our ancestors,
it is a part of us,
and we of it.”
The land was purchased by the Iowa Department of Transportation in 1978, according to Dubuque County Conservation Board Executive Director Brian Preston.
“Back when they were realigning Highway 52, they were studying this area,” he said. “It was slated for development, but they found the mounds up on top.”
In 1980, county conservation took over the management of the area.
Over the years, closer looks by archaeologists at the mounds have offered more insight into the cultures of the people who made them.
“They came up and did some studies and found that the soil used in the mound construction was actually floodplain soil,” Preston said. “So the soil they used was carried up by the Native Americans in baskets. It’s an extraordinary amount of effort to honor the deceased. It’s a special place.”
But, in six places, limbs or whole trees crashed through the fence meant to protect the mounds. Those have been cut and moved from the walkway, but most of them otherwise remain where they fell, and gaps remain in the fence line.
Some aged railroad ties that make up the stairs have started to rot. The fenced-in mounds area has become overgrown by weeds and trees that would normally not have grown there originally.
“Really the only access we have is this trail, which makes management really difficult,” Preston said. “We’re not able to bring equipment up here, so everything is done by hand.”
His first conservation job, in fact, included carrying garbage cans full of wood chips from the bottom of the hill to the top to spread on the path.
Preston also said increases in precipitation, due to climate change, have made keeping weeds and trees at bay a difficult task.
“A lot of the shrubs and small trees used to not be able to grow,” he said. “Trees growing now in and amongst the mounds, which would not have been so hundreds of years ago, will occasionally fall, roots tearing up the ground (and) threatens the mound.”
But the first dry summer in recent years has allowed some work to begin and offered a glimpse into the preserve’s future.
Preston said that, first, conservation staff will clear away the weeds and problem trees that have grown to block a stunning view of the Little Maquoketa River valley to the north from the kiosk area. Then, he wants to return the mounds area to its original oak savanna landscape.
Another piece would be connecting the site to the nearby Heritage Trail, which could add to public awareness.
“It’s nice. People just don’t know about it, and it needs a lot of work,” said Marisa Hansen, of Dubuque, who hiked at the preserve on Tuesday. “We should be taught about it in school, too, that we have these Native American sites right here.”
Recently, more local residents are taking notice of the property, however.
“I lived here all of my life,” said Dubuque resident Chuck Andracchio. “I’d driven by it hundreds of times. But it was maybe five years ago, another outdoorsman pointed it out to me.”
That discovery led him and friends to begin volunteering at the site, clearing away undergrowth, touching things up for safety.
“Before our volunteers started, you couldn’t even see in (because) it was so grown up,” Preston said. “The volunteers have really been stepping up and wanting to see this be improved.”
Andracchio said his work so far has made him feel even closer to the land.
“I bass fish the Little Maquoketa. I kayak it and walk the Heritage Trail,” he said. “It’s a neat feeling when you get so much enjoyment out of the valley, then you get to help preserve the richness of that valley.”