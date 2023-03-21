The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, often split, has approved $3.4 million in capital projects for the fiscal year starting July 1, having previously pared away some high-dollar projects proposed by departments.
At their meeting Monday, supervisors wrapped their discussion on capital project spending, approving nearly 40 capital improvements across six departments for the next fiscal year. The list left out some costly requests from those departments whose needs are always most costly — conservation and information technology — and pushed some road projects back a year, all in order to limit any increase to the county’s property tax levy. In total, supervisors approved less than half of non-road project spending requested by department heads.
Highlights of the approved project list include more than $230,000 in investments for projects north of Dubuque — associated with the ongoing, major state roads projects near John Deere Dubuque Works — and $150,000 to prep the Heritage Trail for future broadband infrastructure installation. The Dubuque County auditor’s request for $500,000 for new voting machines was also approved, and was the most expensive single non-roads project.
“I don’t think that we bring things forward that are frivolous,” said Supervisor Ann McDonough — of IT investments, but the sentiment resurfaced later. “But we do have to take the steps or we’re going to be further behind or overlooked or forgotten.”
And while most of the projects received unanimous support Monday, Supervisor Wayne Kenniker did break with McDonough and Supervisor Harley Pothoff to vote against six different conservation and IT projects.
“I believe there’s some fluff in some of these other projects,” he said of projects generally. “Yes, that’s a strong statement. But I think it’s time we look at how money is spent in Dubuque County.”
Two of the project proposals Kenniker opposed were tied to the BUILD grant project near John Deere. Conservation Department Director Brian Preston requested $175,000 for a trail connector which would tie the Heritage Trail to a trail — included in the state project — stretching between the roundabout on S. John Deere Road, along W. John Deere Road, ending across Iowa Highway 3 from the Little Maquoketa Mounds State Preserve.
“That came about as a necessity to be part of the (state roads) grant,” Preston said. “We need to make that connection or we’ll have a length of trail that hangs over by itself.”
Kenniker proposed budgeting $100,000 for that project. But McDonough and Pothoff supported Preston’s proposal.
Also tied to the projects near John Deere and approved by the Board of Supervisors on Monday was $57,500 for fiber to connect traffic cameras in the area to existing county fiber. Kenniker voted against that altogether.
“When we are considering something like increasing a property tax levy, I don’t think optional projects are the right thing to do,” he said.
McDonough and Pothoff supported the proposal.
County IT Director Nathan Gilmore also requested $150,000 for the design of installing high-speed internet fiber along Heritage Trail — what he called “Middle Mile” when requesting the full installation from Dubuque County ARPA funds in 2021 — to the point where the project could qualify for future grant funding.
“As traffic cameras and other things come out, that is a groundball for us to light those locations up — whether that’s five, 10 or 15 yeas from now,” Gilmore said. “Electric vehicles are coming. This blueprint type design can be married with those sorts of grants and bids. We don’t have to make this blueprint design just for conduit for fiber. We can do it for electrical, we can have other pieces and components in this type of document.”
McDonough said constituents expect her to invest in the future with IT projects.
Pothoff agreed with Gilmore’s need for the plans to get future funding.
“It’s important to have the information there for grants to receive the grants so I am going to second (McDonough’s) motion,” he said.
Kenniker voted against the project.
Other non-road project approved on Monday included $500,000 for new voting machines. These, according to County Auditor Kevin Dragotto, will be more reliable, up-to-date with current regulations and security expectations, and be more accessible for voters with mobility issues and other needs.
The Board of Supervisors also approved $20,000 for a natural play area at Swiss Valley Park, designed as a way to keep kids from playing in the creek where vehicles cross to enter the campground as kids have done for decades.
