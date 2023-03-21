The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, often split, has approved $3.4 million in capital projects for the fiscal year starting July 1, having previously pared away some high-dollar projects proposed by departments.

At their meeting Monday, supervisors wrapped their discussion on capital project spending, approving nearly 40 capital improvements across six departments for the next fiscal year. The list left out some costly requests from those departments whose needs are always most costly — conservation and information technology — and pushed some road projects back a year, all in order to limit any increase to the county’s property tax levy. In total, supervisors approved less than half of non-road project spending requested by department heads.

