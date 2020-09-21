Regional directors for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, will hold upcoming office hours in five area Iowa counties.
The staff members can help with COVID-19 assistance, derecho recovery, Social Security and Medicare issues, veterans’ benefits and other topics, according to a press release.
The representatives will be available at the following county locations:
- Clayton County: 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Franklin Hotel, 102 Elkader St., Strawberry Point.
- Jones County: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, Monticello City Hall, 200 E. First St., Monticello.
- Delaware County: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, 200 E. Acers St., Manchester.
- Jackson County: 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Moore Family Farms coffee shop, 901 W. Platt St., Maquoketa.
- Dubuque County: 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 8, at the East Central Intergovernmental Association, 7600 Commerce Park, No. 9673.