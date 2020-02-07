A man recently was sentenced to 10 years in prison for badly injuring two Dubuque police officers.
Mathew G. Foxhood, 22, no permanent address, previously pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges including two counts of willful injury causing serious injury.
Court documents state that Foxhood was on work release on July 2 when he failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St.
On July 26, Officer Nicholas Soppe arrested Foxhood in the area of West 16th and West Locust streets because he was wanted on that warrant.
Foxhood was taken to the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center, where he head-butted Soppe and Officer Clark Egdorf. Documents state that Egdorf required “several stitches” for his wound and that Soppe was “diagnosed with a possible fractured nose.”