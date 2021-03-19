A disease that disrupts bat hibernation with potentially fatal results continues to decimate local bat populations.
“I don’t think there is any way to sugarcoat it,” said Stephanie Shepherd, wildlife diversity biologist with Iowa Department of Natural Resources. “It has been devastating, particularly to those species in northeast Iowa.”
The disease, called white nose syndrome, has killed an estimated 6 million bats nationwide since it was first detected in 2006. By 2013, the fungal infection had spread to Illinois. One year later, infected bats were detected in an abandoned mine in Grant County, and in 2015, the disease had spread to Maquoketa Caves State Park in Jackson County, Iowa.
The infection disturbs bats’ hibernation, causing them to frequently wake up. That can cause bats to deplete the energy stores they acquired during the summer, which can lead them to die of starvation or dehydration.
Wisconsin wildlife officials collected data on bat populations at 55 sites in early 2020. Declines at sites with known white nose syndrome exposure averaged 89%, according to recently released data from the DNR.
“(Hibernation) sites that historically had 1,000 or more bats — like the site in Grant County (where white nose syndrome was first detected in Wisconsin) — when we went back to the sites (in 2020), we only found a handful of individual bats,” said J. Paul White, a conservation biologist with Wisconsin DNR. “It’s a drastic decrease.”
Wildlife officials in Iowa conduct annual acoustic surveys in 12 counties, including Clayton, Dubuque and Jackson counties. Volunteers with microphones attached to their vehicles drive slowly through the countryside, recording echolocation calls that bats use to navigate while flying.
The data helps biologists estimate area bat populations. Shepherd said the most recent survey showed a steep decline in Jackson County, with lesser decreases in Clayton and Dubuque counties.
“Our presumption is the disease is definitely present there, and the species most affected were higher in number in northeast Iowa,” Shepherd said.
Illinois officials monitor three sites total in Jo Daviess and Carroll counties for white nose syndrome.
“Two are abandoned mines, and the remaining site is a cave,” said Joe Kath, endangered species program manager with Illinois DNR. “The number of bats using all three sites has been low.”
A depletion of bats is alarming in part because the animals play an unheralded but important role in maintaining the ecosystem and agricultural economy of the Upper Midwest, according to Kath.
“Bats in the Midwest are insect eaters, and a single bat can eat 50% of its body weight in insects every night,” Kath said. “In Illinois, a large majority of those insects that bats eat are corn and soybean borer moths. Corn and soybean borers in their larval stage can devastate crops.”
Researchers remain at a loss about ending the white nose threat.
“As far as any cure or treatment, there is nothing on the radar,” Kath said.
Instead, wildlife officials have focused on preventing the fungus that causes white nose syndrome from spreading and bolstering bat populations outside of winter hibernation.
“Our goal is to conserve bats,” White said.
Kath said most people don’t enter caves or mines, but that those who do can take precautions to reduce the spread of the fungus.
“The microscopic spores of the fungus can cling very easily to shoes, boots, clothes, flashlights or even helmets,” he said. “The fungus could be in the soil (of a cave) or in the walls that you could brush up against. Spores could fall off at a (bat hibernation) site, and you could have inadvertently spread white nose syndrome. So the recommendation is to wash your clothes and equipment — follow decontamination protocols found on the internet.”
Shepherd said wildlife officials also are working with landowners to improve summer roosting habitats for bats, with the goal of helping bats thrive in the summer to give them an advantage for surviving a winter plagued by hibernation disruption.
“If you’re a landowner with a woodland, look into having a healthy woodland that supports bats,” Shepherd said. “Clearing out invasive understory is helpful, and dead, hollow trees are used as maternity roosts by some bat species.”
Kath encouraged homeowners to provide summer homes for bats by installing bat boxes in their yards.
“Bat boxes can provide habitat for bats whose populations are bottoming out (because of white nose syndrome),” he said. “Sometimes, it takes years for a bat to find a bat box, but if bats do find it, they will return to it year after year and will often recruit other bats. The population will slowly grow.”