EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Following the recent approval of construction permits by the Delaware County Board of Supervisors, the repowering of the Elk Wind Farm is on track to begin in June.

Greenbacker Renewable Energy, owners of the wind farm located between Edgewood and Greeley, first proposed repowering the turbines at a meeting with the supervisors in November 2020. The farm consists of 17 turbines and 21 landowners.

