News in your town

During Manchester stop, Grassley advises Trump to 'lie low'

City Council supportive of new plan to prevent poverty in Dubuque

Ask the TH: Where did Girl Scouts move office? What was JFK Road's previous name?

Local experts: Pandemic associated with rise in human trafficking

Former Delaware County zoo owner says rescuers left animals behind

Details released: 2nd phase of vaccinations in Iowa includes residents 75+, teachers, inmates

East Dubuque City Council to allow outdoor dining in 2021

4 more COVID-19-related deaths in Dubuque County; 1 more in Clayton County in 24 hours

Parole commission to consider release of man who killed Grant County deputy