PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — Newly released state data show that one COVID-19-related death of an inmate of Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution.
The death was one of 25 recorded in Wisconsin Department of Corrections facilities as of Thursday, according to the most recent update from the state.
This week, the agency started reporting the prisons at which COVID-19-related deaths occurred. The department is reporting deaths for which a medical examiner has documented that COVID-19 was an underlying cause of or significant contributor to the death, according to a dashboard maintained by corrections officials.
Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr said in a statement to other media outlets that the department regularly reviews its pandemic response, including public reporting.
“Our agency has and continues to strive for transparency while also maintaining the appropriate levels of privacy for staff and those in our care,” Carr said in the statement.
To date, there had been a total of 413 cases of COVID-19 reported in Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution as of Tuesday, but at that time, there were no active cases in the prison.