A paper shortage has led to concerns about impacts to the midterm elections in some places, but officials say it should not impact voting in area Iowa counties.
Supply-chain issues still reverberating from the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and order delays have caused a now-global paper shortage. Local election officials from around the country have petitioned Congress to act on the issue ahead of the midterms, leading to a roundtable with the U.S. House of Representatives Administration Committee in late March.
Area county election officials in Iowa, however, said recently that they believe they have secured all the ballot and envelope paper they should need for the November general election.
Clayton County Auditor Jennifer Garms is president of Iowa State Association of County Auditors. She also represents Iowa at the national Bipartisan Policy Center, where the paper shortage has been discussed.
“There are states that are struggling with that, especially those that do vote by mail,” she said. “It’s not necessarily regular envelopes — it’s the ones with secrecy on the inside and the window on the front. Or, if you wanted a thicker cardstock for your ballots, those are harder to come by.”
Garms said Clayton County already had some of the ballot paper on hand.
“I already ordered extra ballot stock because we have the ability to print our ballots in-house, which helps,” she said. “We also pre-ordered envelope stock with our vendors. It hasn’t been printed yet, but they have obtained it for us.”
Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto said he believes his office is prepared as well.
“The company that we work with (for election machines) actually provides us our ballots as well,” he said. “They have secured enough supply chains where we have been guaranteed that we will have the paper we need for ballots in the fall. While it is a concern that we’re keeping on our radar, until they say something different, we’ve been assured that our supply chain for our elections are secure for this year.”
Delaware County Auditor Carla Becker said she did not anticipate issues but would double-check soon.
“We’ve pre-ordered a lot, so we have some in stock,” she said. “We don’t print our own ballots. That would be my only concern: Do they have enough in stock so we can get our ballots in time? It does worry, though, now that you say it, making sure we get our ballots in time. Iowa being a paper ballot state, we need to make sure we have so much.”
Delaware County contracts with the firm Election Systems & Software.
“ES&S has been very thoughtful and strategic, ordering stock supplies well in advance of election needs, (because) we have observed delays in the production and delivery of paper products,” said Senior Manager of Public Relations Katina Granger in an email.
Jackson County (Iowa) Auditor Alisa Smith and Jo Daviess County (Ill.) Clerk Angela Kaiser did not respond to requests for comment for this story.
Wisconsin elections are handled by municipalities. Several officials in the area did not respond to requests for comment.
