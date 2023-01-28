EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque residents will have a new mayor this spring, with the current office-holder declining to run for reelection and only one candidate seeking the post.
The filing deadline has passed for the April 4 election in Illinois, and the Jo Daviess County clerk’s office certified the candidate field on Thursday.
Mayor Randy Degenhardt, who was appointed to the position in November 2021 after the resignation of Kirk VanOstrand, is not running for reelection to that position. Meanwhile, former City Council Member John Digman, who sought the mayoral post in 2019 but was defeated by VanOstrand, is the only candidate to file for the seat this spring.
Degenhardt is running for reelection as Ward I alderperson, a position he has held for nearly 50 years and continued to hold while serving as mayor.
He said he declined to seek reelection to the mayoral post due to “negativity in town” against City Manager Loras Herrig and harassment from citizens, including VanOstrand.
“We lost good council people that couldn’t take the harassment that was going on, and I’m telling you, I’ve lost a lot of sleep,” he said. “It was an honor to serve this city, but we’ve got a handful of people that don’t see the good that’s going on in town.”
In March, two council members resigned, with one citing harassment from city residents
The next month, Degenhardt filed a petition in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court asking for a stalking/no-contact order against VanOstrand after what he described as months of harassment and demands to fire Herrig. A judge denied Degenhardt’s petition, finding that he did not meet the burden of proof that VanOstrand’s behavior constituted stalking.
In November, Herrig announced plans to retire on June 30, citing personal attacks and a growing political movement focused on firing him.
Degenhardt said he originally had not intended to seek reelection to his Ward I seat, but ward residents and fellow council members encouraged him to stay on board to help “keep things moving forward in this town.”
Digman, who served on the council from 2016 to 2019, said one of his priorities as mayor would be working with the council to hire Herrig’s replacement.
He said he also would ensure the city has a comprehensive plan focused on a balanced budget, infrastructure, economic development, arts and culture, and recreation.
“The city has spent the last four years reacting to problems and issues with infrastructure,” he said. “We need to continue that focus on infrastructure and services, but we also need to build for the future.”
Following is a list of those who have filed for notable municipal and school board seats in Jo Daviess County, with indications of incumbent status for schools and municipalities.
Cities
East Dubuque City Council
Open seats: Mayor, city clerk and four alderperson seats (three four-year terms and one two-year term)
Mayor: John Digman
City clerk: Pam McCarthy (i)
Ward I alderperson: Randy Degenhardt (i)
Ward I alderperson (two-year term): Delbert Belken (i)
Ward II alderperson: David Kale and Jean Robey. Incumbent Jacob Walsh is running as a write-in candidate.
Ward III alderperson: Ben Meier and Dawn Stelpflug. Incumbent Mike Hoffmann is not running for reelection.
Elizabeth Village Board
Open seats: Three four-year term trustee seats
Candidates: Denise Anderson (i), Nate Karberg (i), Craig Ketelsen and Michael Sellers
Incumbent Melody Landwer is not running for reelection.
Galena City Council
Open seats: Three four-year term alderperson seats
Ward I alderperson: Marc McCoy (i) and Cynthia Tegtmeyer
Ward IV alderperson: Robert Hahn (i) and Cynthia Johnson
At-large alderperson: Catherine Buck West and Jerry Westemeier (i)
Hanover Village Board
Open seats: Three four-year term trustee seats
Candidates: Peggy Bastian, Duane Brotherton (i), Lorraine Speer (i) and Lyle Zigler (i)
Scales Mound Village Board
Open seats: Mayor, three four-year term trustee seats and two two-year term trustee seats
Mayor: James Davis (i) and Carrie Steier
Four-year term trustees: Nicole Busch (i) and Ruth Foley (i). No other candidates filed.
Two-year term trustees: Garrett Hillary and Janet Werner (i)
Incumbents Daniel Wenzel and Nathan Wills are not running for reelection.
Stockton Village Board
Open seats: Three four-year term trustee seats and one two-year term trustee seat
Four-year term candidates: Mitchell Kappes (i), Daniel Kunz (i) and Terry Ann McGovern (i)
No candidates filed to run for the two-year-term trustee seat.
Warren Village Board
Open seats: Three four-year term trustee seats
Candidates: Travus Albrecht (i), Lucas Barker and Thomas Fernstaedt (i).
Incumbent Cindy Brinker is not running for reelection.
School boards
East Dubuque
Open seats: Three four-year term seats
Candidates: Nicole Nelson, Esta Poulton and Christina Schauer
Incumbents Donna Quinn, DJ Loeffelholz and Patrick Winders are not running for reelection.
Galena
Open seats: Four four-year term seats and one two-year term seat
Four-year term candidates: Matthew Blaum (i), Nathan Droessler, Brian McIntyre (i), Alan Minter (i) and John Rosenthal (i)
Two-year term candidate: Mike Hyland (i)
River Ridge
Open seats: Three four-year term seats and one two-year term seat
Four-year term candidates: Michael Kuzniar, Barb Schaible (i) and Brian Victor Engle
Two-year term candidate: Diane Sue Haring (i)
Incumbents Don McLane and Raymie Diestelmeier are not running for reelection.
Scales Mound
Open seats: Three four-year term seats
Candidates: Ronald Babcock (i), Jeff Bader (i), Danielle Cline, Ana Dominguez, Ashlee Miller (i) and Peter William Zito
Stockton
Open seats: Three four-year term seats and one two-year term seat
Four-year term candidates: Daniel Breed (i), Roger Groezinger (i), Tamara Graham Ruter, Scott Hayes (i) and Derek Volling
Two-year term candidate: Nicole Haas (i)
Warren
Open seats: Three four-year term seats
Candidates: Kip Sabinson (i), Benjamin Wooden (i) and Steven Wulfekuhle (i)
