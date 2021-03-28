The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Tyrone W. Walker, 31, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:39 a.m. Saturday at 411 W. Locust St. on a warrant charging escape from custody. Court documents state that Walker failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1491 Elm St. on July 22.
- Robert T. Wunder-Hayes, 27, of 3416 Canary Drive, was arrested at 2:51 p.m. Friday at 900 Seippel Road on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.