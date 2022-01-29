DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The City of Dyersville has been awarded up to $11 million in state funds for a project supporting water infrastructure at the Field of Dreams.
Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Friday that the Dyersville East Road Utilities Project was one of three water quality and infrastructure projects receiving grants through Iowa’s Water Infrastructure Fund, which is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.
In Dyersville, up to $11 million will be used to support the installation of water distribution and wastewater collection infrastructure at the Field of Dreams, a goal that city officials have pursued for years.
“We’ve been working on this project trying to find funding sources for over 10 years now,” City Administrator Mick Michel said. “This was quite the journey and quite a spectacular ending with the governor’s announcement today.”
Michel said the project will include the installation of 60,000 linear feet of water, fiber and sanitary sewer infrastructure to the Field of Dreams.
He said preliminary design work for the water and fiber infrastructure is nearly complete. The city hopes to award a contract for that portion of the project in early March, with construction to be completed by August, ideally prior to the Aug. 11 Major League Baseball matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs at the Field of Dreams.
Michel said construction on the sanitary sewer infrastructure should be completed by November.
“We have been without water and sewer since the (Field of Dreams) movie was made, (so) this just enhances the experience for anyone who comes to join us to have a memorable time at the Field of Dreams,” said Dan Evans, chief operating officer of Go the Distance Baseball, which manages the Field of Dreams movie site. “The days of port-a-potties are, luckily, less and less.”
While the city has pursued the expansion of water infrastructure at the Field of Dreams for more than a decade, last summer’s showdown between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at a specially constructed field on the property thrust the field and the city into the national spotlight.
The upcoming improvements at the Field of Dreams are the latest step in the city’s dedication to preserving and enhancing the site, Michel said.
“What the Major League Baseball game has shown is … how special rural Iowa looks and feels and how it’s just a magical area around here,” Michel said.
The city worked with Field of Dreams management officials and Dyersville Economic Development Corp. to apply for the state grant.
“This opens up so much potential out at the Field of Dreams movie site, which has been an international attraction for over 30 years now, and we’re ready to take the next step,” said Jacque Rahe, executive director of Dyersville Economic Development Corp. “We are just thankful for the governor’s belief in this project and investment to keep this dream alive.”
Evans said his team members “sincerely appreciate and are delighted by” the announcement.
“Coupled with our private investment, the project helps ensure the Field of Dreams will figure as a premier baseball and softball destination for generations to come,” he said.
Evans, a former general manager for the Los Angeles Dodgers, assumed his position with the Field of Dreams last fall after This is Heaven LLC purchased all of the interests in Go the Distance Baseball owned by the Denise M. Stillman Trust. This is Heaven LLC is a venture between Chicago White Sox Hall of Famer Frank Thomas, now CEO of Go the Distance Baseball, and Chicago-area real estate developer and entrepreneur Rick Heidner.
A press release from Reynolds’ office states that the Field of Dreams project will serve 114,000 Iowans across two counties and create approximately 350 jobs. Dyersville officials referred questions about job creation to Evans, who declined to elaborate.
Staci Hupp Ballard, of Iowa Economic Development Authority, wrote in an email to the Telegraph Herald that the 350 full-time equivalent jobs would translate to 127 full-time and 650 part-time jobs. Further details about the positions were not available.
Michel and Rahe both noted that the project could lead to an extension of water and sewer infrastructure for residents living in parts of the east side of Dyersville who are currently not connected to city utilities.
“This water and sewer main project does open up the project for future water main and sewer extension that will allow us to serve those residential areas that are underserved right now,” Michel said.