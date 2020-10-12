Resurrection Elementary School students still had their walkathon this year — just a little bit later than planned.
Though the fundraising event was canceled this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers held it on Friday, now that school is back in session for the fall.
That allowed students to get outside, socially distance and do something normal, said Bob Noel, president of the Resurrection parent association. It also raised close to $17,000 to expand the Dubuque school’s playground equipment.
“It’s just adapting to wanting to have it,” said Noel, who is also director of institutional advancement at Holy Family Catholic Schools. “Our office said, if you want to do them in the fall this year so you didn’t miss out, go for it.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted some local schools to alter or postpone plans for their usual fundraisers. While school leaders anticipate that the health and economic impacts of the virus could impact their fundraising ability, groups still aim to provide needed money to help the campuses they serve.
“I think our (parent-teacher organization) does a great job looking at each request made for funds,” said Kelly Molony, principal of Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Dubuque. “I just think they’re going to be very aware of how to stretch the dollars.”
Altering plans
At Resurrection, organizers adapted the walkathon by assigning grade levels to different walking times to keep students with peers in their cohort.
Holy Family officials also gave the system’s three elementary schools online walkathon donation pages so people from out of town can donate and students don’t have to go door to door, Noel said. All three schools are holding walkathons this fall.
At Jefferson, the school’s parent-teacher organization opted to hold off for now on its usual efforts to have students sell discount cards with deals at local businesses.
“It’s out of concern for everybody’s safety and health, for kids going out and selling it, and financially, for our business partners,” Molony said. “We don’t want to financially drain from them.”
At East Dubuque (Ill.) High School, coaches and program sponsors recently launched efforts for students to sell discount cards.
This year, however, they decided to run the fundraiser in house, rather than working with an outside company. That increases the profit margin on the cards, so organizers can charge less, and students don’t have to feel pressured to sell as many, said T.J. Potts, the school district’s superintendent.
That aligns with the district’s efforts to limit fundraising as community members deal with the financial impacts of the pandemic. While officials previously discussed running the fundraiser in house, the pandemic helped prompt the switch, Potts said.
“It just eases some of the stress and strain that fundraisers can put on entities at times,” he said.
adjustments
The parent organization at Kennedy Elementary School in Dubuque ended up having to cancel its fall walkathon due to the pandemic. While officials hope to organize something in the spring if the pandemic subsides, it likely would be pared down so as not to put an extra strain on families who might be struggling, Principal Nick Hess said.
With a smaller event and families likely still dealing with the financial impacts of the pandemic, Hess expects a future walkathon likely would bring in less than usual.
Hess said the parent group should have funds to pay for what members support annually, such as buying every student a T-shirt and helping with teacher meals during conferences. However, members will do a bit less overall and have put a pause on reimbursing teachers for supplies, for example.
“We’re confident we can make it through the year, but it’s just being a little bit more mindful of how the money is being spent,” Hess said.
Earlier this year, members of the athletic booster club for Southwestern High School in Hazel Green, Wis., were worried about raising needed funds after the pandemic led them to cancel their spring golf outing, and they couldn’t raise money from concession stand sales.
However, community members stepped up to help bring in funds by paying to become booster club sponsors this year, said club President Buffy Stanton. The sponsorship effort raised more than $10,000 this year, putting the booster club about even with what it last raised from both the sponsorships and a golf outing combined.
“We’re super lucky,” Stanton said. “The community has really stepped up and banded together to help out when things could have been really tough and left us with not a lot to give back to our sports programs and support these kids. That’s what we need to do right now.”