The City of East Dubuque, Ill., is initiating eminent domain proceedings against East Dubuque District Library, which declined to grant an easement (lower left) to provide access from its parking lot to the back of 339 and 341 Sinsinawa Ave. The city condemned and acquired the properties earlier this year and intends to sell them. Photo taken Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.
EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — East Dubuque officials are initiating eminent domain proceedings after local library officials refused to grant the city an easement.
In a recent letter, City Attorney Terry Kurt informed East Dubuque District Library officials that the city plans to pursue legal action to obtain the easement, which would offer access to the rear of 339 and 341 Sinsinawa Ave. The city condemned and acquired both properties earlier this year and hopes to sell them, and the lack of rear access decreases their value, according to the letter.
“As a result, the city has decided to exercise its right under state law to initiate an eminent domain action to acquire clear title to the property in question,” the letter stated.
Library Director Brian Gomoll confirmed that the library received the letter but declined to provide any additional information.
“There’s nothing else I can say right now other than we have to consult legal counsel and see what the best options for our users are,” he said.
Gomoll previously said the library refused to grant the easement in part due to concerns about increased liability, as the easement would cross the library’s parking lot.
City Manager Loras Herrig said that because it is a public parking lot, he does not understand the library’s concern.
“Any time you own property, you have liability, but my experience is that you have to show that you were negligent to have that liability,” he said. “Simply having a car drive across the library’s parking lot, I don’t understand how that increases liability.”
He added that potential bidders for the properties seek to remodel them, likely for residential use. As there is no parking in front of the buildings, rear access is necessary for potential tenants.
“We have reputable buyers that want to fix it up and make it a property the whole town would be proud of and also provide housing for people who want to live in East Dubuque,” Herrig said.
The letter states that if the library board changes its mind in regard to its previous decision on the easement, the board should inform city officials by Tuesday, Aug. 24. Herrig said the city will take no further action until that time.