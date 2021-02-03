A Dubuque business will donate portions of the proceeds of a holiday sales event to 10 area nonprofit organizations.
Home+FloorShow raised more than $18,000 during the store’s 2020 Community Holiday Event, held Dec. 2 to 23, according to a press release.
The business pledged a percentage of all sales to Dubuque Regional Humane Society, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dubuque, Hospice of Dubuque, Dubuque Museum of Art, Opening Doors, Four Mounds Foundation, Steeple Square, Stonehill Communities, MercyOne Foundation and Dubuque Symphony Orchestra.
“Recognizing the impact COVID-19 has had on the ability of area nonprofits to raise funds that are so critical to their missions, we were committed to finding a way to help,” Home+FloorShow President Dick Gregory stated in the release.