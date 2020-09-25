DELHI, Iowa — A Delaware County school has garnered national recognition for the performance of its students.
U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced on Thursday that Maquoketa Valley Middle School in Delhi was a National Blue Ribbon School for 2020. It is one of six such schools in the state and 367 nationwide. No other local schools received the designation.
The school was honored as being among the “state’s highest-performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests,” according to a press release.
The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually on Nov. 12 and 13.
The other Iowa schools to land the designation this year are located in Altoona, Council Bluffs, Murray, Newton and West Des Moines. The designations also went to 21 schools in Illinois and eight in Wisconsin.