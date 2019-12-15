GALENA, Ill. – Jo Daviess County is among 15 Illinois counties that will hold a special deer hunting season in response to chronic wasting disease.

The always-fatal neurological ailment affects deer, elk and moose. It results in emaciation, abnormal behavior and loss of body functions.

The most recent CWD report in Illinois shows a total of 40 deer have tested positive for CWD in Jo Daviess County, including eight in the most recent reporting year, which ended in mid-2018.

The dates are Dec. 26 to 29 and Jan. 17 to 19, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Hunts will take place one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset.

Permits for the counties open to the special CWD season are sold over the counter by license vendors.

