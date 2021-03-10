The newest member of the Dubuque City Council has begun her first term.
On Monday evening, Susan Farber was sworn in to her seat on the City Council at the beginning of a special budgetary hearing session.
Farber, who was elected on March 2, will fill the City Council’s Ward 1 seat, formerly held by Kevin Lynch.
Lynch was appointed by the council last summer after Council Member Brett Shaw announced his resignation from the seat because he was moving. However, a citizens’ petition calling for a special election was submitted in August.
Farber would go on to defeat her opponent, John Pregler, in the special election, garnering 702 votes, while Pregler received 670.
Farber, who owns Magoo’s Pizza in Dubuque, will be up for re-election this year on Nov. 2. This is the first time she has served in public office.
City Council members proceeded to hear a number of departmental budget recommendations for Fiscal Year 2022. Monday’s meeting marked the third of six planned budget hearing sessions.
Departments that presented on Monday included Housing and Community Development, Planning Services Department, Economic Development Department and Transportation Services Department.
Under state law, the city is required to approve its Fiscal Year 2022 budget by March 31.
Housing and Community Development
Revenue or resources projected: $9,749,489
Expenditures projected: $10,576,988
Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 9.9% increase
Tax support requested: $827,499
Tax support current year: $634,337
Employment change: Full-time permit clerk and multiple inspector positions moved from the Building Services Department to Housing and Community Development Department, bringing the total number of full-time employees to 34.75.
Recommended improvement packages: $20,000 for funding a Dubuque County outreach director for the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program; $10,000 for providing funding to the Four Mounds’ HEART Program.
Planning Services Department
Revenue or resources projected: $408,738
Expenditures projected: $903,492
Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 1.9% increase
Tax support requested: $494,754
Tax support current year: $424,974
Employment change: No changes to employment, resulting in 8.38 full-time employees.
Recommended improvement packages: $11,690 for upgrading the zoning enforcement officer’s vehicle from a compact car to a sport utility vehicle; $1,280 for the purchase of a tablet with a data plan to be used by the associate planner; 4% increase in development services fees for processing various city applications and inspections, anticipated to bring in an additional $1,895 in revenue annually.
Economic Development Department
Revenue or resources projected: $7,240,269
Expenditures projected: $8,473,577
Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 1.9% decrease
Tax support requested: $1,233,308
Tax support current year: $1,112,558
Employment change: No employment changes, resulting in a total of 3.75 full-time employees.
Recommended improvement packages: $10,000 to sponsor Dream Center students for an entire year of programming; $10,000 in funding for the Fountain of Youth Program; $3,964 in additional annual funding for Dubuque Main Street, bringing it to $83,300; $1,600 to allow the Arts & Cultural Affairs Advisory Commission to hire Jan Powers to facilitate goal setting and strategic planning.
Transportation Services Department
Revenue or resources projected: $7,802,568
Expenditures projected: $9,262,016
Expense change from fiscal year 2021 (budgeted): 1.1% decrease
Tax support requested: $1,601,290
Tax support current year: $1,635,441
Employment change: Eliminating a part-time confidential account clerk position, resulting in a total of 53 full-time employees.
Recommended improvement packages: $27,970 for the replacement of a 2012 van with an electric van; $2,500 for funding overtime in the transit administration division, which would be used for accident investigation, emergency driving situations or alarms at parking ramps.