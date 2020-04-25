MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A man accused of breaking into a Maquoketa home and attempting to steal a dog has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge.
Vincent D. Anderson, 24, of Maquoketa, is charged in Iowa District Court for Jackson County with second- degree burglary. He has pleaded not guilty, and a pre-trial conference is tentatively set for May 1.
According to court documents, Anderson on March 7 attempted to break into the home of Brianna M. D. Sohn in Maquoketa. Sohn told police the person had entered the home through a window and was attempting to get into her locked bedroom.
The person was gone by the time authorities arrived.
Anderson was apprehended the following day, according to court documents. He allegedly admitted to breaking into the home, taking a lock box from the living room and trying to steal a dog from the home.