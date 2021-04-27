The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Abinadi S. Adame, 20, a resident of the Hillcrest Family Services residential facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at 1:32 p.m. Sunday at the facility on a warrant charging assault with injury. Court documents state that Adame assaulted Dakuion K. Monroe, 20, also a resident of the facility, on Jan. 30.
- Alxis L. Peil, 23, of 2571 1/2 Central Ave., was arrested at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of East 13th and Elm streets on a charge of unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
- Jasmine L. Cotton, 25, of 1856 Central Ave., No. 3, was arrested at 12:19 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East 22nd Street on a warrant charging domestic assault. Court documents state that Cotton assaulted Dashona D. Long, 31, of 1521 Clarke Drive, on Aug. 22.