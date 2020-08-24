DARLINGTON, Wis. — A group of investors intends to transform sludge into cash using the manure created by southwest Wisconsin dairy cows.
Progressive Energy, a New Orleans-based natural gas developer, is undertaking a $55 million to $70 million venture that involves constructing facilities to process cattle waste into natural gas.
“We’ve already signed up a number of the participants who are interested in being part of the overall project,” said Nick Cioll, managing partner.
To reduce costs, the investors have requested that the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors authorize the issuance of up to $55 million in bonds in the county’s name.
When a municipality serves as a conduit, bonds are issued at a lower interest rate, and the interest that accrues is exempt from state and federal taxes, reducing the project’s cost.
Neither the county nor taxpayers would incur financial liability or see tax impacts.
The investors plan to contract with five to seven dairy farmers in Lafayette and surrounding counties who milk at least 1,000 head of cattle. But the number of farms could double, said Steve Spensley, a partner and former county supervisor.
“If things go the way we expect, it’s going to get big in the next three to five years,” he said.
Digesters will be constructed at the farms, where the manure will be processed. The biogas that is released will be trucked to a farm where a scrubber will remove carbon dioxide and sulfur. Only methane — the primary component of natural gas — remains.
Near Belmont, the methane will be pumped into a Northern Natural Gas pipeline, which crosses Lafayette County.
Meanwhile, processed manure can be used for livestock bedding and fertilizer.
Operations could begin by July 2021, Cioll said.
The digesters could generate enough natural gas to meet the annual demand of more than 8,600 households. The investors have located a buyer but would not disclose the name.
Contracted farmers will share in the returns.
“We are giving these smaller dairy farms an extra source of revenue,” Cioll said.
The investors also estimate that 15 permanent jobs will be created.
“We can’t support job-creation for huge companies,” said Lafayette County Economic Development Director Abby Haas. “So, to have a company looking at us that can create these 15 jobs and still be a big project and get rid of one of our waste materials, I definitely think that’s something worth looking at.”
The board will deliberate on the proposal at its September meeting, but Cioll said the project will proceed even if the supervisors deny the request.
County Board Chairman Jack Sauer described the project as a “good deal all the way around.”
“With time, it would pay for itself,” he said.