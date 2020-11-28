A 16-year-old girl was injured Wednesday after she failed to brake, resulting in a crash between her car and another parked at a traffic light.
Jasmyn Hoeger, 16, struck a vehicle driven by Shaun Capalla, 38, while Capalla waited at a red light on Dodge Street. Hoeger reported a non-incapacitating injury. Her car was a total loss and towed to Dyersville, according to the crash report.
The crash occurred at 11:53 a.m. at the intersection of North Crescent Ridge and Dodge Street. Police said Hoeger was unable to get her vehicle stopped when the light turned red, citing an issue with the brakes, and she struck Capalla’s vehicle.
Hoeger was cited for failure to maintain control of her vehicle.