CASSVILLE, Wis. — After nearly two years of closure to the public, Wisconsin Historical Society sites and museums soon will open, including four located in southwest Wisconsin, according to a press release.
First Capitol in Belmont will open on Aug. 7, followed by Pendarvis in Mineral Point on Aug. 20. On that day, Stonefield in Cassville and Villa Louis in Prairie du Chien also will open.
The sites were among several in the state that were shuttered because of budgetary shortfalls.
After southwest Wisconsin lawmakers passed a bill that would appropriate federal stimulus aid for their reopening, Gov. Tony Evers allocated $1 million in federal aid to the society.