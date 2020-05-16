Jim Baal has been selling his eggs at the Dubuque Farmers Market for the past 20 years, but he never experienced a market like the one on Saturday.
Along with being noticeably smaller than previous years, the market was also specifically tailored toward restricting human interaction, something the market typically promotes with a swath of live music, food trucks and streets lined with various vendors.
That wasn’t the case for the market’s opening day on Saturday. There was no music to be heard, the food trucks were gone and everyone kept a safe distance from each other as they spoke in muffled tones through cloth masks.
Despite all that though, Baal, a farmer from Sherrill, Iowa, said business was still good.
“It’s one of those things that has to be,” he said. “Sales are still great. I imagine that I’ll be out of eggs by the end of the morning.”
Following regulations put forth by the state, the Dubuque Farmers Market has implemented many new rules and restrictions this season in respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vendors have been limited to only those that sell food products, bringing the total number down from about 135 to 40. Reusable bags are not allowed. Neither are pets.
Dan LoBianco, executive director of Main Street Dubuque, said the market is typically seen as a social gathering, where people can come and congregate to enjoy the Saturday morning.
That’s not the case this year.
“It’s not an event,” he said. “It’s a store. We want to encourage people to get what they need and move on, so we can keep people flowing through.”
While the restrictions were noticeable on Saturday, many customers weren’t particularly upset by the change in atmosphere.
“It’s not that bad,” said Eric Einsweiler, of Galena. “They still have a lot on offer, just less of it.”
Taryn Kafer, on-site manager for the Dubuque Farmers Market, said attendance was still exceptional on Saturday, despite the changes.
“It’s been going really well so far,” Kafer said. “People are still coming out, and everyone is complying.”
Walter Hammerand, co-owner of Hammerand Farm in Fennimore, Wis., said farmers markets are essential for local producers, so he’s glad that they can still be held even with new rules.
“The customers are still coming through,” Hammerand said. “That means we can still sell our stuff, which is good.”
And while new restrictions were undeniably noticeable, the friendly atmosphere of the market was still not lost. People still strolled down Iowa Street, greeting strangers and saying hello to friends as they passed by. Vendors still enthusiastically presented their goods with a slight undertone of pride. The Dubuque Farmers Market was different on Saturday, but in many ways, it hadn’t changed at all.
“The farmers market is essential for people to get access to local growers,” Kafer said. “It’s important that it is still here.”