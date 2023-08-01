Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
The City of Cascade will receive two speed feedback devices for use on the north and south ends of Iowa 136.
The signs will alert approaching vehicles of their speed, but will not be capable of taking photographs or issuing citations.
City Administrator Lisa Kotter said that the devices will likely be placed near Accura HealthCare on the city’s northern end and Cascade Community Park on the southern end.
The Iowa Department of Transportation is covering the costs of purchasing and installing the new signs.
The city will be responsible for their maintenance.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.