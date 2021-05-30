April sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Virgil A. Polkinghorn Jr., 46; first-degree harassment; Feb. 18;
- 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Virgil A. Polkinghorn Jr., 46; second-degree harassment; April 7; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $430 fine and two years of probation.
- Keion M. Reed, 25; third-degree theft; Feb. 20, 2019; deferred judgment, two years of probation and civil penalty.
- Andrew J. Sarazin, 22; possession of a controlled substance; Dec. 30; 365-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Carmen J. Smith, 42; assault; Jan. 29; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Hali S. Smith, 29; child endangerment; Oct. 16; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $855 suspended fine, two years of probation and DNA requirement.
- John L. Takes, 45; domestic assault-second offense; Feb. 7;
- two-year suspended prison sentence, two-day jail sentence, $855 suspended fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Marshea J.D. Walker, 34; assault; Oct. 10; deferred judgment, one year of probation and civil penalty.
- Prentice A. Wideman, 36; domestic assault; Sept. 20; 92-day jail sentence, with 90 days suspended, two years of probation, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Zoe A. Smith, 20; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; March 9; 90-day jail sentence, $855 fine and DNA requirement.