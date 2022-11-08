A Republican longtime attorney emerged from a three-candidate field in Tuesday’s election to win the race to become the next Dubuque County attorney.
Scott Nelson secured the position with 16,559 votes, narrowly defeating Democratic opponent Sam Wooden, who received 15,458 votes. Independent candidate Richard Kirkendall received 6,064 votes, according to complete but unofficial election results. Another 32 write-in votes also were cast.
Nelson, a Dubuque-based attorney who has 30 years’ experience representing plaintiffs in civil cases and defendants in criminal cases, received 43.45% of votes cast, while Wooden received 40.56%. Kirkendall received 15.91% of all ballots cast.
“I’m very happy,” Nelson said after the results were announced. “I’d just like to thank Sam and Rich for having a good clean race.”
Nelson will succeed outgoing County Attorney C.J. May III, who was elected in 2018 but defeated by Wooden in the Democratic primary earlier this year.
The Dubuque County attorney’s office has seen many longtime attorneys resign in the past two years, with several former employees — including Kirkendall — criticizing May’s leadership at the office.
Kirkendall, a former assistant Dubuque County attorney, was ousted from his position earlier this year. County officials have contended that Kirkendall resigned after declining to sign a “confidential last chance agreement” detailing complaints against him. Kirkendall has argued that the move was political and that he did not resign. Iowa Workforce Development deemed the employment separation a firing.
Nelson, who will assume the role of county attorney at the start of 2023, said he intends to restore and improve the reputation of the Dubuque County attorney’s office, though he added that the process will take time.
“My ultimate goal is to have the best dang county attorney’s office in the state,” he said. “There are a lot of things that need to happen.
Nelson attributed his success in the election to his qualities as a candidate and to his many years of experience practicing criminal and civil law.
“I think it just comes down to experience and leadership and common sense,” he said. “We need to have that right now.”
Wooden, a Dubuque defense attorney, thanked his supporters and said he hopes Nelson will succeed as county attorney.
“I hope he can deliver justice for our county,” Wooden said. “I’ve been a lawyer for the last 12 years, and I will continue to practice in this community.”
Wooden said he did not know if he will run again for Dubuque County attorney in the future.
Kirkendall said he is thankful for the support he received from many Dubuque County residents.
“I’m still very grateful to everyone who supported me who tried to get away from party politics and towards professionalism,” he said. “I hope for the best for that office.”
Asked if he still plans to practice law in Dubuque County, Kirkendall said, “That remains to be determined.”
