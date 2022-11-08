A Republican longtime attorney emerged from a three-candidate field in Tuesday’s election to win the race to become the next Dubuque County attorney.

Scott Nelson secured the position with 16,559 votes, narrowly defeating Democratic opponent Sam Wooden, who received 15,458 votes. Independent candidate Richard Kirkendall received 6,064 votes, according to complete but unofficial election results. Another 32 write-in votes also were cast.

