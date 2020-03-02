FARLEY, Iowa — Patrons of the Farley branch of the Dubuque County Library District will no longer be able to visit during school hours in the interest of student safety.
Members of the Dubuque County Library District Board of Trustees recently approved changing the operating hours of the Farley branch, which is located inside Drexler Middle/Intermediate School.
The new hours will be 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 3:30 to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The library currently is open to the public at 10 a.m. most days, while Drexler students are in class.
Rick Colpitts, superintendent of Western Dubuque Community School District, said the public library started sharing its facility with the middle school library in 2012 after the school completed renovations at the site.
“In theory it was a great idea, but now we have people that have access to the library at any time,” he said.
Colpitts said library visitors currently have to check in at the front office, but then are permitted to walk through the school.
“Inside the library we have internal doors that go into the school and anybody can use (them), and we have had some issues with people that have come in that are not quite regulated,” he said.
Colpitts said the school has not had problems with people leaving the library to wander the halls. Still, the potential situation presents a concern.
“We have not had anybody do that, but anybody that would choose to could,” he said. “We don’t have any security measures to stop them.”
As a result of the hours change, library patrons soon will be able to enter through a door attached to the library, rather than entering through the school’s main entrance. The library-adjacent door currently is used only as an exit.
Farley Mayor Jeffrey Simon said he recently learned of the school’s safety concerns. He said the City Council and school board plan to approve and implement the updated agreement for new library hours later this month.
Simon called the shared school and public library a “win-win situation” for the community and district when it opened.
“At that time, we could each share the collection and increase the hours,” Simon said.
Now library officials are working with city leaders to find a new location outside of the middle school. Simon said that if city leaders had known about the security concerns, they might have been able to add space for the new location to an ongoing $1.2 million city office space upgrade.
“We would have tried to consider additional options if we would have known that we would potentially be losing our space,” he said.
Michael Wright, director of the Dubuque County Library District, said the Farley branch is rarely used before 3 p.m. He doesn’t expect complaints as a result of the hours change, but he has received complaints about the shared branch.
“Members of the public have to sign in and have to sign out, and I know we have gotten complaints from members of the public in the past,” he said. “There are folks that don’t want to be there during school with the kids.”
Colpitts said district leaders hope to have a new home for the library in a year or so.
“I think we’re giving them time to look for a space,” Colpitts said. “I know they would like to offer more hours then they will be able to.”